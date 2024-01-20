Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

