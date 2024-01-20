Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

