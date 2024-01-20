Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 73,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $752,780,000 after buying an additional 262,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,757,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,383,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,236,000 after buying an additional 424,995 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ST opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

