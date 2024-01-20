Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076,256 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,159,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,867,000 after acquiring an additional 710,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

