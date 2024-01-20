Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,664,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 468,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

