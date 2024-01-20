Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.