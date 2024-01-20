Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,145 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,332,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 147.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 611,172 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $54.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.