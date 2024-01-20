Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,817,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.