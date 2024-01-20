Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 38.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 156.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 63.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth approximately $20,481,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.83.

Read Our Latest Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $366.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.70. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $384.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.