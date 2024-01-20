Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $62,186,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 98,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 354,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,592,000 after purchasing an additional 354,450 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $35,533,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $27,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $109.91 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

