ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of ZTO opened at $17.38 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

