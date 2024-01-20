Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,029 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENLC. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

