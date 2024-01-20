Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,355 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,276 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of 3D Systems worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 35.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,627,248 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 684,992 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,169 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DDD stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $123.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on 3D Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas W. Erickson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3D Systems

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.