Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,077 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 1,922.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 154.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANM. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

