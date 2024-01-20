Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,162 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

