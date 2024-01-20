Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,298 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,443,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,651,000 after purchasing an additional 648,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 65,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

