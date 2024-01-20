Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 455 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $915,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 26.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $212.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

