Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $11,682,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $11,141,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,015.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

