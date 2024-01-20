Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.3 %

SHLS opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.88. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

