Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,667,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,693,000 after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

