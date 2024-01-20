Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $602,000 Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $85.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.