Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $619,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lithium Americas by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

