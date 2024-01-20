Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $655,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 464,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $31.21 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

