Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $692,000 Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

