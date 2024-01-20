Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $694,000 Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BOX were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth $1,270,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 18.7% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOX

BOX Stock Up 1.7 %

BOX stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 131.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.