Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 19.3% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.54.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM stock opened at $357.49 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $420.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.55 and a 200-day moving average of $350.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

