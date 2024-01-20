Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 30,052 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

