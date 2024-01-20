Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,181 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.6% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 563,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 144,768 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.