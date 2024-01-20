Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Methanex were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Price Performance

Methanex stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $54.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

