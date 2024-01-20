Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,577 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

NYSE:IVT opened at $25.12 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,150.54%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

