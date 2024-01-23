138 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TFX opened at $252.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.30.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

