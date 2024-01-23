2,145 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.99. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

