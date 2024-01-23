2,592 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

