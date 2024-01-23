2,592 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

