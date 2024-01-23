2,880 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,999,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Textron by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,220,000 after purchasing an additional 552,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NYSE:TXT opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.72%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

