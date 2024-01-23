3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11, RTT News reports. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. 3M updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

