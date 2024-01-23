3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11, RTT News reports. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
