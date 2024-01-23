3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11, RTT News reports. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

