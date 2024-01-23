3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.35-9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.90.

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

3M stock opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $123.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.10.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

