3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.35-9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.90.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

