624 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 624 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $386.07 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $392.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.00. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,209. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

