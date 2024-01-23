AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $166.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average of $148.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

