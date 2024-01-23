ACNB (ACNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 31.72%. On average, analysts expect ACNB to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ACNB by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACNB by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

