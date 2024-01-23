Advisor OS LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $233.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.71 and its 200-day moving average is $234.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.