Advisor OS LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.