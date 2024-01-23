Advisor OS LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.3 %

WCN stock opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average is $139.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.