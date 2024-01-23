Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 184.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $189,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,435,047.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,517 shares of company stock valued at $45,169,960. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,026 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Agilysys by 6.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 72,111 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Agilysys by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

