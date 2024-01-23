AJ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,596 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $621,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 292,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.21.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

