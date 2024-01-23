Allstate (ALL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allstate (NYSE: ALL) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $158.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Allstate is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $141.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

1/4/2024 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.

12/28/2023 – Allstate is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2023 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $156.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

