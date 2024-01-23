Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $37.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of ALLY opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 186,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 145,591 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

