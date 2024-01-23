Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,102,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $540,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $150.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

